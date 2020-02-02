WeTrust Price Tops $0.0113 on Exchanges (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $537.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Liqui, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WeTrust launched on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io.

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, DDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

