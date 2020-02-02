WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on WTBDY. Barclays upgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered WHITBREAD PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

WTBDY opened at $15.00 on Friday. WHITBREAD PLC/S has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 800 hotels with 76,171 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, coockhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, thyme, and Table Table brands.

