Wild Beast Block (WBB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4,621.00

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Wild Beast Block has a total market cap of $4,621.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.60 or 0.00758077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033441 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wild Beast Block Coin Trading

Wild Beast Block can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wild Beast Block using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

