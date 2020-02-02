Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 694,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 85,195 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the third quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Sunday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.78.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $211.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $215.49.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In related news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $596,486.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

