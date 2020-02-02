Wings Trading Up 22.2% Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Wings has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $50,262.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last week, Wings has traded up 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.03011260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00131579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Wings

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official website is wings.ai.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Livecoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Binance, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

