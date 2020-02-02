Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1,090.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 57.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $240,000.

WING opened at $92.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.24. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.46, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.76. Wingstop Inc has a one year low of $62.15 and a one year high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

