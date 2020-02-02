WINk (WIN) Tops One Day Volume of $4.56 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, WINk has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $22.41 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

