WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post sales of $235.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.39 million to $237.58 million. WNS reported sales of $206.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $896.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $894.82 million to $898.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $993.68 million, with estimates ranging from $968.01 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

WNS stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $73.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,940,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in WNS by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WNS by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 154,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

