Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $413,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at $27,129,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,220.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $116.31 on Friday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $85.68 and a one year high of $129.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.83 and a 200-day moving average of $112.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.21 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WWD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.80.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

