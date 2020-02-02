World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth about $473,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 118,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 43,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

NYSE:INT opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. World Fuel Services Corp has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.96%.

INT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,185.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $215,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,356.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.