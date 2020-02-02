WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in WP Carey by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in WP Carey by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WP Carey alerts:

WPC stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.38.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.99%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.