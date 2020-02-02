Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for about $9,492.82 or 1.00482275 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and $204,866.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00046821 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00066982 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000714 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00047022 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001582 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 622 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

