Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

