Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.20.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN opened at $126.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $102.03 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,304,477.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.