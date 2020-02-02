X-CASH (XCASH) Market Cap Hits $1.39 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, X-CASH has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $8,006.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00058647 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 51,146,519,800 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

