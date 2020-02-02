XEL Trading Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One XEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. XEL has a total market capitalization of $546,425.00 and $235.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XEL has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.



XEL Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for XEL is xel.org. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

