Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

XENE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

