XMax Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One XMax token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, HADAX, Graviex and FCoin. During the last week, XMax has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a total market capitalization of $22.74 million and approximately $220.87 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.15 or 0.05930661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126993 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,931,879,093 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, CryptoBridge, Coinrail, Graviex, Hotbit, HADAX, DDEX, FCoin and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.