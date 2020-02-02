XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Analysts expect XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) to report sales of $4.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.29 billion and the lowest is $4.01 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $16.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.53 billion to $16.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.92 billion to $18.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays cut shares of XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 252,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $21,261,303.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 552,900 shares of company stock worth $46,723,803 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 70,927 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $13,920,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $630,000.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.26. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $96.20.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.