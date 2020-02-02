XRP (XRP) Trading Up 12.5% This Week

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002709 BTC on major exchanges including BTC Markets, Gatehub, Bitbns and Stellarport. XRP has a total market cap of $11.19 billion and approximately $2.42 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XRP has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XRP alerts:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.02 or 0.02971156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00198371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00021161 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,098,384 coins and its circulating supply is 43,685,558,183 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Fatbtc, ABCC, Bitstamp, Gatehub, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CEX.IO, Liquid, Coinbe, RippleFox, BX Thailand, Cryptomate, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Bitsane, Cryptohub, BTC Trade UA, DragonEX, Coinone, Koineks, Huobi, BTC Markets, Zebpay, B2BX, Coinsquare, Bithumb, Poloniex, Independent Reserve, BtcTurk, MBAex, Bittrex, Braziliex, Upbit, GOPAX, Bitinka, Exrates, Ovis, BitFlip, Bitso, Coinsuper, OKEx, Korbit, BCEX, Tripe Dice Exchange, DigiFinex, Koinex, OTCBTC, Coinrail, OpenLedger DEX, LakeBTC, Stellarport, Bitfinex, Coinhub, Bitlish, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Kraken, FCoin, BitBay, C2CX, Bitbns, Exmo, Instant Bitex, Bitbank, Indodax, Bits Blockchain, Kuna, WazirX, Vebitcoin, Sistemkoin, LiteBit.eu, CoinFalcon, Altcoin Trader, Covesting, BitMarket, Binance, CoinEgg, CoinBene, Ripple China and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.