Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Raised by Veritas Investment Management LLP

Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises about 4.9% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Veritas Investment Management LLP owned 0.45% of Xylem worth $63,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 303,664.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 379,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,917,000 after acquiring an additional 379,580 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,450,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,343,000 after acquiring an additional 282,822 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $11,999,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xylem by 55.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 147,281 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 546,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,061,000 after acquiring an additional 130,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $81.66. 1,540,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.51. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $225,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

