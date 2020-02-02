Ycg LLC Acquires 18,255 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ycg LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 4.1% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ycg LLC owned 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $31,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $111.86. 2,621,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

