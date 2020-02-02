Ycg LLC Acquires 4,636 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ycg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises 6.8% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ycg LLC owned 0.12% of Moody’s worth $52,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MCO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.82.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,347,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.79. 827,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,785. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $155.09 and a one year high of $263.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

