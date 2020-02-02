Ycg LLC Buys 1,023 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ycg LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 2.7% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $41.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,830.55. The stock had a trading volume of 714,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,022.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,964.85. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,640.54 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.