Ycg LLC Has $34.42 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ycg LLC cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for 4.5% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ycg LLC owned 0.16% of Copart worth $34,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Copart by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 184,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,512,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average is $84.40.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.