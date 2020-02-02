Ycg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Ycg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. AON accounts for 5.9% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ycg LLC owned about 0.09% of AON worth $45,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AON by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,002,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,601,000 after buying an additional 133,427 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in AON by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,295,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AON by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 448,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,737,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,069,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in AON by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,278,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upped their target price on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

AON stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,033. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $153.17 and a 1 year high of $227.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.80 and its 200-day moving average is $198.13.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.