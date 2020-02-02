YEE (YEE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $148,340.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, YEE has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, DEx.top, ABCC and CoinTiger. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $148,340.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.77 or 0.06010245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024877 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00126994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034744 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DigiFinex, DEx.top, ABCC, CoinTiger, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.