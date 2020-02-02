Yocoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $658.00 (YOC)

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Yocoin has a total market capitalization of $131,679.00 and $658.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, OOOBTC, Livecoin and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Yocoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yocoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00756706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006996 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033483 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Yocoin Coin Profile

Yocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Yocoin is www.yocoin.org.

Buying and Selling Yocoin

Yocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, OOOBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.