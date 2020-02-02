Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

YUM stock opened at $105.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.01. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $88.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,485,000 after acquiring an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,247,000 after acquiring an additional 154,301 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,348,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,840,000 after acquiring an additional 53,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 570,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

