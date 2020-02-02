Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,020 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Yum China worth $26,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,347,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $43.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

