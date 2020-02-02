Zacks: Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $360.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alexander’s an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ALX stock traded down $9.85 on Friday, reaching $322.68. 6,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,591. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.16 and a 200-day moving average of $346.41. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $311.77 and a twelve month high of $394.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the third quarter worth $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the third quarter worth $537,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alexander’s by 38.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the third quarter worth $6,067,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander’s by 331.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

