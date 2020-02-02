Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. Brooks Automation reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $200.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David C. Gray sold 25,317 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,145,594.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 108,391 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $4,904,692.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 714,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,347,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,337 shares of company stock valued at $10,499,089. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 475.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 118,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.