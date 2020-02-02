Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

