Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.33. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

A number of brokerages have commented on COG. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $14.09 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

