Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) will post sales of $5.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.46 million. Eastside Distilling posted sales of $1.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full year sales of $17.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.29 million to $18.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.47 million, with estimates ranging from $25.71 million to $27.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 76.50% and a negative net margin of 90.06%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eastside Distilling by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Eastside Distilling by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

EAST opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $33.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.24. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

