Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $541.65 Million

Equities analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to post $541.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $548.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.04 million. LHC Group posted sales of $509.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.15 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on LHCG. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 130.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 50.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $145.75 on Friday. LHC Group has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $149.80. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.