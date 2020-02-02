Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $786.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) to announce $786.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $730.37 million and the highest is $835.24 million. Meritage Homes posted sales of $698.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 159.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

