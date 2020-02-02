Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce $192.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.20 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $193.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $783.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $767.30 million to $795.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $792.63 million, with estimates ranging from $783.40 million to $810.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 52,425 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 86,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

