Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. Smith Micro Software posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

SMSI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley set a $8.50 target price on Smith Micro Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

SMSI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 530,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,464. The company has a market cap of $195.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth $1,187,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 194,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

