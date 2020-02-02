Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $249.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) will post sales of $249.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $259.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.30 million. TETRA Technologies posted sales of $282.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.70 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TETRA Technologies.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTI shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 59.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTI stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.90. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

