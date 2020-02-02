Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report $3.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.17 billion and the highest is $3.24 billion. Textron reported sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $13.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.88 billion to $14.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.01 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Textron by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 747,769 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Textron by 29.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,820,000 after purchasing an additional 341,641 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 19.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,285,000 after purchasing an additional 144,791 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Textron by 21.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 659,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,287,000 after purchasing an additional 114,386 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Textron by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 584,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,617,000 after purchasing an additional 105,771 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. Textron has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

