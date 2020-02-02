Zacks: Analysts Expect Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Analysts expect that Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) will report sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $1.76 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Avangrid by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 166,438 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,225,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 78,794 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avangrid by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,737,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,808,000 after purchasing an additional 73,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 62,167 shares during the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGR opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $53.94.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.