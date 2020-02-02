Zacks: Analysts Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 1,129.38%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCRX. Bank of America raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.85. 2,951,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045,310. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a market cap of $422.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 778,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alane P. Barnes purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 102,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,988.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,000. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

