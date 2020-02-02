Zacks: Analysts Expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.74. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

CTB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $6,504,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 351.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 74.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.