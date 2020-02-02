Zacks: Analysts Expect GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.03). GDS reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $149.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.94 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,112,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in GDS by 71.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,467,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,798,000 after buying an additional 610,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in GDS by 28.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after buying an additional 320,491 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in GDS by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after buying an additional 193,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in GDS by 225.6% in the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after buying an additional 183,551 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDS opened at $51.71 on Friday. GDS has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -94.02 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

