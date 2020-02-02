Zacks: Analysts Expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $5.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,902,000 after buying an additional 29,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after buying an additional 26,265 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 8,045.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 55,433 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMAB stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.82. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

