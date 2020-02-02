Zacks: Analysts Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.76. Home Bancorp reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBCP shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 39,019 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $329.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.38. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

