Zacks: Analysts Expect Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Invesco reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday. Citigroup set a $16.50 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 67.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,972,000 after buying an additional 2,706,950 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 16.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,763,000 after buying an additional 275,371 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,858,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,488,000 after buying an additional 396,078 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,600,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,772,000 after buying an additional 379,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 28.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,404,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,865,000 after buying an additional 315,167 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.30. 5,048,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,649,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Invesco has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

