Zacks: Analysts Expect Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $408.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) to report sales of $408.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.60 million to $412.20 million. Qiagen reported sales of $403.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Qiagen’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Qiagen from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays lowered Qiagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter worth $411,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 17.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 33.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 86.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 304,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 141,023 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QGEN opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $43.16.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

