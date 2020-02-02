Zacks: Analysts Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Repligen posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Repligen had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $100.39. The company had a trading volume of 412,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,938. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 204.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.97. Repligen has a 12 month low of $52.87 and a 12 month high of $102.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Repligen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Repligen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

